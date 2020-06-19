Protesters block traffic on I-5, march on Interstate Bridge

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters blocked traffic on Interstate 5 near the Interstate Bridge on Friday, marching from Washington into Oregon.
The crowd of marchers blocked all lanes of southbound traffic, stopping drivers in the area from heading into Washington. The group continued to march into Oregon near Jantzen Beach after pausing on the bridge.
The group moved onto I-5 after an event in downtown Vancouver, according to troopers, who estimated the group to include several hundred people, as well as several vehicles carrying supplies.
Southbound traffic was temporarily diverted to State Route 14 westbound.
Drivers in the area were asked to delay travel or use an alternate route, including Interstate 205. Law enforcement did not provided an estimated time of reopening for I-5, but said it would be closed for an extended period of time.
VanWA - NB I5/Interstate Bridge - Traffic moving fine across the bridge if you are coming from OR! Only SB traffic affected. #DriveSafe.— Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) June 20, 2020
