PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of demonstrators and counter-protesters gathered outside of the Justice Center in downtown Portland on Saturday.
A far-right group with ties to fascists groups planned to have an event called “No to Marxism in America” at the Terry Schrunk Plaza starting at noon. A counter protest was also planned to begin at 11:30 a.m. Another event called the “Mother of All Back The Blue Rallies” was planned at noon.
Prior to the start of the demonstrations were denounced by Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.
Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted a warning to both sides to "peacefully exercise their First Amendments Rights."
A demonstration is scheduled to take place from noon to 3 p.m. today at Terry Schrunk Plaza. A counter demonstration is anticipated. We ask those who will be present to peacefully exercise their First Amendment Rights. Neither hate speech nor violence are welcome in Portland.— Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 22, 2020
The groups began to gather at around 11:30 a.m. Some holding signs in support of police and others for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Multiple groups gathering in #downtown #portland. We’re seeing a lot of American flags and support for police and signs for the #BlackLivesMatter movement. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/jwJDTKytMH— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 22, 2020
Just after noon, police say some people and vehicles were blocking Southwest 3rd Avenue between Salmon and Madison Streets. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
Protesters were seen throwing projectiles, smoke bombs, eggs, fruit and water bottles at each other.
We’re seeing both groups throwing projectiles and smoke bombs at each other @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/d9CvWX5pKP— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 22, 2020
A bucket with condoms filled with an “unknown fluid and a water bottle filled with suspected urine along with a number of shields” were confiscated near Southwest 4th Avenue and Salmon Street, police said in a tweet.
PPB officers located and confiscated the following at SW 4/Salmon near the park: a bucket with condoms filled with an unknown fluid and a water bottle filled with suspected urine along with a number of shields. pic.twitter.com/WMXqbFd2ji— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 22, 2020
A fight broke out between both groups in the park. FOX 12 reporter Bridget Chavez reportedly heard fireworks and glass breaking. Paintballs were also fired towards the Justice Center. Police issued warnings to the crowd to stop or a riot would be declared and an order to leave would be given.
Paintballs are being fired towards the #JusticeCenter. This is one we found that didn’t break. @fox12oregon #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/iETV7B8a6E— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 22, 2020
Just before 2:30 p.m. Portland police tweeted that members of the groups were moving to the south and west of the Justice Center. They warned drivers to be aware of people on the street. The asked demonstrators to proceed on to the street.
The crowd then gathered at the Terry Schrunk Plaza where they were met by DHS officers. At 2:50 p.m. Federal agents declared an unlawful assembly at the Terry Schrunk Plaza and ordered protesters to leave north or be subject to force, arrest or control ammunitions.
About 500 people have gathered there according to KPTV reporter Bridget Chavez.
Still about 500 gathered in the street and park. @fox12oregon #PortlandProtests pic.twitter.com/ko6psK3AG0— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 22, 2020
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
