PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters took to the streets of downtown Portland Monday afternoon for a planned week-long demonstration against businesses they describe as “ICE profiteers”.
Participants began their protest by gathering at a Bank of the West branch on Southwest Broadway. They claim the bank has loaned money to private prisons operated by ICE.
“We’re hoping public pressure will yield some kind of response from Bank of the West since it’s been successful with other banks so far,” Dana Hutchins, a protester, said.
From there, protesters marched to a downtown Microsoft retail location. They say the company has provided facial technology to ICE. Organizers say more protests are planned throughout the week.
