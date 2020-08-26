PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After 90 days of unrest and protests in the streets of Portland, many are looking to local leaders for solutions to end the nightly violence.
An estimated 200 protesters gathered at Elizabeth Caruthers Park in south Portland on Wednesday following a virtual press conference from Mayor Ted Wheeler to address concerns earlier in the day. While protesters in the area Wednesday night, some people threw fruit and other food items from balconies down into the street.
We’re at #ElizabethCaruthers Park in South Portland and people are throwing fruit down from balconies to the street. There is a protest planned in this area. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/E7CtVUAHPO— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 27, 2020
Protesters marched to the ICE building, including the the Wall of Moms.
The @WallOfMoms front and center tonight outside the #ICE building. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Nleye4T6xc— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 27, 2020
The mayor in the press conference didn’t lay out specifics for what he plans to do to stop the violence, but did say he was meeting Wednesday night with police, and on Thursday, will meet with business leaders to put together a plan to keep protests peaceful.
“We need to end the nightly violence and implement much needed police reforms, demanded by our community,” Wheeler said. “We must do both.”
Other than saying he plans to meet with police and business leaders, Wheeler did not lay out a tangible plan to stop the violence but did call on the community to step up.
“I’m saying let’s come together as a community and let’s speak with a voice that we know we have,” Wheeler said.
So, why has the violence been allowed to go on for three months?
“Frankly I have not been focused enough on the two issues that are the most important to the city of Portland and right now - that is ending the nightly violence and getting our community back on its feet, and number two, it’s about economic recovery,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said he is appalled by the recent spike in gun violence.
“Chief Lovell has added seven people specifically to the unit following up with every one of these gun violence situations so that every family, every case gets the attention it needs,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler also shared a message to people gathering on Wednesday night.
“My message is to be peaceful,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said he doesn’t support full abolishing or defunding the police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
