PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For the second day in a row, protesters gathered in downtown Portland in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer earlier in the week.
Hours before the 8:00 p.m. curfew, hundreds of people gathered outside the Multnomah County Justice Center and almost immediately began a confrontation with police.
The protest was declared an “unlawful as assembly” just before 7:15 p.m. and were asked to disperse.
Portland Police has declared an unlawful assembly, you are ordered to disperse. Everyone must leave the area between SW Naito Pkwy to 13th Ave. and Lincoln St to N. Everett. Failure to do so could result in arrest and use of force including riot control agents and impact weapons.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 31, 2020
Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a State of Emergency early Saturday morning following the overnight riots in downtown Portland. A curfew went into place for all public places within the city limits from Saturday, May 30, 8:00 p.m. through Sunday, May 31, at 6:00 a.m.
We are five minutes from the curfew and there are hundreds of demonstrators marching through downtown Portland @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Ry75QIJ8NY— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) May 31, 2020
After the curfew went into effect, many of the protesters dispersed in small groups throughout the downtown area.
Just after 9 p.m., police tweeted that seven people have been arrested since the demonstration began.
Since the demonstration began this evening, Portland Police has made seven arrests.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) May 31, 2020
The protests followed a vigil on Friday that turned into a riot, looting and fires on the street of downtown Portland.
