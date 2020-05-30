Protesters gather for a second day in a row in downtown Portland

KPTV image

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For the second day in a row, protesters gathered in downtown Portland in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer earlier in the week.

Hours before the 8:00 p.m. curfew, hundreds of people gathered outside the Multnomah County Justice Center and almost immediately began a confrontation with police.

The protest was declared an “unlawful as assembly” just before 7:15 p.m. and were asked to disperse.

Mayor Ted Wheeler declared a State of Emergency early Saturday morning following the overnight riots in downtown Portland. A curfew went into place for all public places within the city limits from Saturday, May 30, 8:00 p.m. through Sunday, May 31, at 6:00 a.m.

After the curfew went into effect, many of the protesters dispersed in small groups throughout the downtown area. 

Just after 9 p.m., police tweeted that seven people have been arrested since the demonstration began.

The number of people arrested increased to 16 by 11 p.m.

The names of people arrested and charges they may face have not yet been released.

Police reported an "unlawful assembly" in the Lloyd District neighborhood at around 9:40 p.m.. Protesters were ordered to leave the area between Northeast 15th Avenue and The River, and Northeast Broadway Boulevard to Interstate 84.

The protests followed a vigil on Friday that turned into a riot, looting and fires on the street of downtown Portland.

(3) comments

Marlivmack
Marlivmack

Will this reporter be blocked for their lie?

Report Add Reply
Marlivmack
Marlivmack

This story is a lie. I was there. There was no confrontation until the cops decided to confront. It was peaceful and probably 50% of the crowd was young women. That is what the police attacked with a few seconds of warning.

Report Add Reply
Merlin
Merlin

Glad to see the Antifa group was unaffected by the coronaparanoia.

Report Add Reply

