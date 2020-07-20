PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A large group of protesters gathered in downtown Portland Monday evening to support the Black Lives Matter movement but also send a message to federal officers to leave the city.
The protesters gathered outside the Justice Center and federal courthouse building. Speakers led the crowd in chants and shared personal stories, expressing their gratitude for everyone who came out.
There are thousands of people in front of the Justice Center and Federal Courthouse. Last night’s crowd was a fraction of this size. Right now there are speakers sharing personal stories and thanking everyone for being here. pic.twitter.com/pOznoPQAvv— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) July 21, 2020
Protesters projected a message onto the Justice Center that read “Fed goons out of PDX” and were squeaking toy rubber pigs.
Protesters are shinging lights and singing. There are two strong messages from them tonight: “Black Lives Matter” and “Go Home Feds” pic.twitter.com/Y6pJCyRbsQ— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) July 21, 2020
Sunday night, protesters knocked down the fence in front of the federal courthouse. Federal officers were then seen coming out of the building and deploying tear gas.
No fence or barrier was seen outside the federal courthouse Monday night.
At Monday night’s protest were local moms in yellow shirts. They’ve become famous since Sunday night, dubbed the “Wall of Moms.”
The “Wall of Moms” is back in Portland tonight. The group brought leaf blowers to “blow the tear gas away.” The women in yellow are marching downtown with thousands of people as we speak. #Portland #Oregon #news #protest #justicecenter #pdx #WallOfMoms @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/csT58mhNk9— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) July 21, 2020
Video from Sunday night shows the group of moms lined up in front of protesters and between the rest of the crowd and the federal courthouse where the federal officers were.
Monday night, dads were out in orange shirts. They said it was their turn to take a stand.
Some of them even have leaf blowers with them, and they say that’s to blow the tear gas away.
FOX 12 spoke with a man who says he’s proud of what the moms did last night and wants to send a clear message that federal officers aren’t wanted here, that their actions aren’t OK and mostly he says he wants to show that Black lives matter.
“I’ve just had enough. When they started snatching people of the street, it becomes apparent that the federal government is just is not in check,” said protester King Turner. “It was even tampering down and then the feds get involved and lit it up. It’s like throwing gas on a fire… They’re flashing banging moms. Your mom, my mom, grandmas… it’s too much. Done. Enough.”
The group started marching on Madison around 10:30 p.m. It’s unclear where exactly they were headed, possibly to see the murals such as the one at the Apple store, then to Pioneer Courthouse Square, and back to the area of the Justice Center and federal courthouse.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
