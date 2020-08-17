PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Protesters gathered in hundreds in north Portland on Monday night after police said a group of people chased a man in a pickup truck on Sunday night, attacking the driver after he crashed.
FOX 12 spoke with a protester who has attended many demonstrations and has talked with FOX 12 reporters before. Linneas Boland-Godbey says he's still coming out because the Black community is fed up and he wants to keep the conversation going. He says they're not going to stop.
Boland-Godbey told FOX 12 he doesn't know much about the assault on Sunday night, but said violence is always a concern, and he tries to be careful. He said he also thinks some of the protesters are characterized.
"I think there’s also a stupid negative connotation that the majority of the protesters out here at night are all antifa or BLM protesters, no, there’s also people from the general public here that are frustrated, that are protesting for their rights as well, and I think its really one sided to keep it that way and say that everyone down here doesn’t have jobs, I have a job and I'm down here," Boland-Godbey said.
Protesters on Monday night blocked traffic as they marched to the police union headquarters.
