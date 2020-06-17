Protesters gather in NW Portland outside mayor's reported home

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of protesters gathered in the Pearl District Wednesday evening.

The group was in the area of Northwest 10th Avenue and Glisan Street. They said they were there because Mayor Ted Wheeler lives there and were shining laser pointers and flashlights at an apartment complex.

On one side of the block, “Glisan Autonomous Zone” was written in chalk on the street. Tents were set up and some protester were planning to stay the night.

They are calling this an occupy protest because their demands were not met at Wednesday’s city budget vote.

A man who said he was part of the organization of this protest told FOX 12, “They obviously are not listening to us, they only cut the budget by 5 percent. That’s not acceptable. I mean, I don’t understand how Ted Wheeler can say that he loves Portland so much but that he’s not out here with us… We are occupying this space because Ted Wheeler lives here and he’s not listening to his constituents.”  

