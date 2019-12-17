PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Across the country and across our region, thousands of people took part in impeachment protests Tuesday night ahead of Wednesday’s impeachment vote.
Several hundred, possibly more than a thousand, protesters crowded the Portland waterfront, chanting “This is what democracy looks like” and “Impeach and remove.”
It was a “Nobody’s Above the Law” rally, calling for the U.S. House of Representatives to impeach President Donald Trump and the Senate to remove him from office.
“He’s not above the law,” protester Mary Lohnes said. “He’s no different than you or I. If you or I bribed officials for our own gain, we would lose our jobs, we would go to jail. He should as well.”
Her husband Terry Lohnes said, “I was a little reluctant tonight, but my wife convinced me because it is the right thing to do to come out and show solidarity, especially to our representatives and make sure that they understand what our feelings are, especially on the Republican side, to make sure they do what’s right rather than voting their party.”
In Beaverton and Vancouver, crowds gathered with the same message.
And across the country, from New York to Denver, Miami to Nashville, thousands of people joined in more than 500 events just like this.
But not everyone agrees with these protesters.
FOX 12 reached out to Oregon’s Republican Party, which is calling this impeachment process a sham.
“We think that the protests going on tonight are kind of symbolic of what’s happened because we think a mob has kind of taken over the Democrat Party and demanded impeachment and it’s an impeachment that at this point is based entirely on hearsay and presumption not facts,” spokesman Kevin Hoar said.
Those at the protest, though, are hoping Republican lawmakers can see it differently and their voices can make an impact.
“Stand up for what’s right, search your hearts, you know better,” protester Susan Newton said.
