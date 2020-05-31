SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of demonstrators came together in Oregon’s capital and marched in the streets, joining protests across the nation in response to the police killing of an unarmed black man.
On Saturday night, protesters were mainly peaceful in downtown Salem in a demonstration following the death of George Floyd while in police custody, which happened Monday in Minneapolis and has prompted unrest throughout the country.
City officials declared a state of emergency and enacted a curfew for all public places for 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday.
The curfew will resume 8 p.m. Sunday and last through 6 a.m. Monday.
Protesters were seen marching to the capitol building and in downtown Salem. Despite the 8 pm curfew, police did not stop them.
One protester told FOX 12 that she talked to Salem police before the protest and said they agreed to leave protesters alone as long as things remained peaceful.
However, by 11:30 p.m., police declared those still gathered to be part of an illegal assembly and some protesters began throwing things at officers, including fireworks.
Police did deploy tear gas after the crowd didn’t disperse.
No arrests have been announced by Salem police.
In Portland, 48 arrests were made in the city’s demonstrations Saturday night.
