Protesters gather in SE Portland for ‘unity march’ ahead of Oregon election results

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People gathered in southeast Portland for a “unity march” on Election Day.
A crowd began forming at Revolution Hall on Tuesday afternoon for the planned march in the evening.
Organizers said it was planned to be a peaceful gathering and march, however they said regardless of the result of the presidential election, they would continue demonstrating in Portland in support of racial justice.
Protesters beginning to gather for a Unity March at Revolution Hall. They will head to Pioneer Square. Portland police liaison officers and sheriff’s deputies just showed up but it appears protesters won’t talk to them. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/kUaxN5V6LF— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) November 4, 2020
State and local law enforcement agencies have said they are supportive of people taking to the streets to make their voices heard, but they ask demonstrators to not engage in criminal activity or destructive behavior, as was the case in Portland on Monday night.
Protesters broke windows downtown and poured flammable liquid inside a Starbucks location. Two people were arrested.
As of 5 p.m. Monday, a unified command for police response began, as ordered by Gov. Kate Brown in preparation for possible election night violence.
That means Oregon State Police troopers and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies, as needed, will be highly visible while working to keep people and property safe.
Additionally, because the Portland Police Bureau is temporarily under the governor’s control, officers can use tear gas when deemed necessary, even though it had been banned for crowd control purposes by the mayor in September.
The PPB Liaison Team is also in contact with organizers with the goal of helping create a safe atmosphere for demonstrations. However, protesters gathered at Revolution Hall were seen yelling at law enforcement and telling them to leave the area.
One organizer told FOX 12 she didn’t feel a conversation with the unified command or liaison officers would be productive on election night.
Oregon National Guard troops are also on standby to help in a support role, if needed. Oregon National Guard Major General Michael E. Stencel said they will not be armed.
