Protesters gather near Portland Police Association building in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – About a couple hundred protesters have gathered in north Portland Tuesday evening.
The group had assembled near the Portland Police Association building on North Lombard Street near North Campbell Avenue.
At one point, a Dumpster was was on fire in the middle of the street. Then, a fire was set at the edge of the building, but people in the crowd yelled for it to be put out.
Demonstrators also projected a sign onto the police union building that said, “defund the police, invest in community.” Later, another projection said, “dismantle white supremacy.”
This projection says “Dismantle White Supremacy.” A previous one said “Defund the police. Invest in the community.” pic.twitter.com/eJfgCFmQGs— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) August 5, 2020
The Portland Police Bureau said some people in the crowd appeared to be trying to break into the Portland Police Association building. Police were telling people to stop or they may cited, arrested, or subject to use of force.
