PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A group of about a couple hundred protesters gathered outside the Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct building Thursday evening.
The building is located near Southeast 47th Avenue and East Burnside Street. Part of the crowd was blocking traffic in the area.
Protesters played music and drums and also chanted. Earlier, police tweeted they had no intent to engage the crowd and asked them to remain peaceful. But later in the evening, they did give multiple warnings to protesters.
Just before 10 p.m., police said they have heard chants saying the crowd wanted to enter the property and burn down the precinct. They told protesters they are subject to arrest and crowd control measures if anything like that happens.
Police said they have heard protesters’ calls for reinforcements and asked those who were peaceful protesters to leave.
We have also heard your requests for additional reinforcements. If you are a peaceful protestor, we are asking you to leave.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 17, 2020
