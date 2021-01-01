SALEM, OR (KPTV) – For the second time in less than two weeks, a crowd of protesters came together in Salem Friday afternoon to voice their stances against the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
The anti-lockdown protest comes 11 days after a similar protest also took place outside the Capitol the week of Christmas.
On Dec. 21, when Oregon lawmakers held a special session on COVID-19 and wildfire relief, an unlawful assembly was declared after several demonstrators forced entry into the Capitol building, which was closed to the public.
Multiple protests were expected in Salem on Friday, according to the Salem Police Department.
On Wednesday, SPD released a statement to alert city residents that protest activity was going to be expected in the areas of the Capitol, Bush’s Pasture Park and Mahonia Hall.
Police stated they were going to partner with Oregon State Police and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for patrolling and crowd monitoring.
On Friday afternoon, protesters listened to speakers who called on the state government to lift COVID-19 measures.
One speaker told the crowd to defy mask-wearing orders.
Clackamas County Chair-elect Tootie Smith was seen at the protest.
Newly elected Clackamas County Commissioner Chair Tootie Smith is now speaking against the governor’s COVID-19 restrictions. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/pHt8Oc2Q63— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) January 1, 2021
In November, Smith made national headlines after expressing she planned to have a large Thanksgiving despite Gov. Kate Brown’s pleas to keep social gatherings small over the holiday season.
After listening to speakers outside the Capitol, protesters marched to Mahonia Hall, the official residence for Oregon’s governor.
#trafficalert #salemoregon Protestors from the Capitol have started marching on Court ST westbound toward Commercial ST at this time. Direction may head south on Commercial. If you must travel thru area, be aware of peds + potl traffic delays.@ORStatePolice @MCSOInTheKnow pic.twitter.com/yNPqx3LTEg— Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) January 1, 2021
When the crowd arrived at the governor's mansion, law enforcement were waiting.
Protesters have just arrived at the governor’s mansion where it is being guarded by a line of police. People are shouting “remember your oath.” @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/osI1q5wkGu— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) January 1, 2021
Just after 4 p.m., Salem police tweeted that the protesters had left Mahonia Hall. While the group marched away, police said OSP would remain at the residence "as a presence."
Less than half an hour later, an unlawful assembly was declared in downtown Salem. Police ordered protesters to leave the area
A FOX 12 crew could smell tear gas or pepper spray during dispersal efforts.
At 5:15 p.m., Salem police reported that they were encountering aggressive protesters, including some of whom used chemical munitions against officers.
Officers hadn't used tear gas, according to SPD, and arrests related to criminal behavior had been made downtown.
