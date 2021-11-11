NEWBERG, Ore. (KPTV) - Many people in the Newberg area are outraged after the school board voted earlier this week to terminate Superintendent Joe Morelock.
The decision comes after the district has been rattled by several controversies including one to ban political symbols from classrooms.
Hundreds of people showed up in support of Morelock who addressed the crowd.
“Thank you Newberg and Dundee for everything you have done I of course will never forget every experience that I’ve had here, Morelock said. He didn’t specifically address the board’s decision to terminate his contract but kept encouraging the crowd to keep fighting for the students of Newberg.
“Please don’t let this be the last time that you show up for the students that are in these classrooms today and the students who will come in the future,” he said. Ian McDonough organized the protest.
“This is personal. It’s personal because I want to be on the right side of history and it’s personal because my grandkids are here and they deserve the best education possible, they’re not getting it under this regime,” McDonough said.
Many people told FOX 12 Morelock helped get the district back on track financially but now the district will have to pay Morelock for another year and an interim superintendent on top of that.
“I hope Dr. Joe enjoys many mai thais on the beach of Hawaii at our expense because he’s earned them,” Annie Berger, a parent and alum, said. So far at least two lawsuits have been filed against the four board members who voted to terminate Morelock’s contract and a recall campaign against Brian Shannon is also underway.
FOX 12 reached out to the school district for comment but were told they would not be providing a statement.