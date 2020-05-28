Protesters gather outside Portland Police Bureau to demonstrate for George Floyd

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters gathered outside the Portland Police Bureau on Thursday night to stand in solidarity with other protesters across the country calling for the officers involved in George Floyd’s death to be charged and convicted.
George Floyd died after video shows him being held down by a Minnesota police officer’s knee while he was being arrested.
RELATED: Protesters enter Minneapolis police station, set fires
Protesters in Portland on Thursday called their actions an occupation and said they planned to stay outside the bureau for an undetermined amount of time.
Portland protesters lying in the streets. They’re here for George Floyd. “This has turned into an occupation.” One demonstrator says they’re not leaving anytime soon. #Portland #protest #GeorgeFloyd #GeorgeFloydProtest #news #fox12 pic.twitter.com/2zKFQLEebK— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) May 29, 2020
“Awareness needs to be raised, Danialle James said. “People need to know what happened … these cops need to be held accountable. It's one thing to be fired. But to not be arrested and charged? That's a problem. You're literally murdering people.
Portland Police Chief Jami Resch addressed the protests on Twitter, saying in part that “the actions and tactics displayed on the video do not represent our profession’s values and are contrary to our fundamental duty to protect and serve”.
Resch is currently on mandatory unpaid furlough leave. Acting Chief Chris Davis said the video from Minneapolis does not reflect the values of the police profession.
“I want to be clear that what we see as professional police officers in this video from Minneapolis does not represent in any way the values of our professions,” Davis said. “Policing and protests take on a whole new dimension when protesting is about the police. In general, we tried to not be involved in those unless we have to, because we know it could be triggering.”
FOX 12 received a joint statement from metro area law enforcement, including Portland, Port of Portland, Tualatin, Tigard, Sherwood, Forest Grove, and the Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Offices.
“We stand together as law enforcement professionals in the Portland metropolitan area to condemn the tactics and actions demonstrated in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” the statement reads, in part. “It is our job to protect life and increase public safety within our communities. The incident in Minneapolis does not reflect our value of the sanctity of life or the code of ethics we have sworn to uphold.”
