LAKE OSWEGO OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of protesters hit the streets in Lake Oswego Thursday.
The peaceful protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement started with speakers in Westlake Park then they marched on from there.
The event came in response to a post that went viral on Twitter last week.
A woman painted a sign on the windows of a home in the city reading, “Silence Supports Police Violence."
She then received an anonymous letter asking her to take down the art, claiming it was driving down home values and was signed by "your neighbors."
People at Thursday's protest didn't mince words with their reaction to the letter.
“It wasn’t nice at all, no. It was very passive aggressive and cowardly,” Tam Hixson said. “I’ve lived in this neighborhood; my kids go to school here. I’m just a parent who cares and wants this place to be welcoming to everybody and its uh, that’s not currently the case.”
The city of Lake Oswego also responded to the letter saying, “everyone should be able to thrive in Lake Oswego without worrying about how the color of their skin affects their opportunities.”
(1) comment
Hey, the neighbors can write a letter if they feel like it... the recipient of the letter can ignore it or get all upset and bothered... it's up to them, I guess...
