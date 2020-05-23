VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Washington state is slowly getting back to business too, but some believe things aren't moving fast enough.
The group Activate Republicans, Clark County-Washington organized the rally in Vancouver on Saturday.
Those FOX 12 spoke with are calling to vote-out Governor Jay Inslee because they think he's violating the constitution with his stay-at-home orders and over-reaching the powers of his office.
"You're taking away our jobs, you're taking away our rights and the schools, that's it, you're dead, we're voting you out."
"There is no reason for the stat to remain closed. the curve has been flattened. we need to get back to work, and try to get back our economy, which is in the dumps."
Inslee extended his stay-home order through at least May 31 but over a dozen counties have been approved for phase two of his reopening plan including Skamania.
This allows places like restaurants and salons to reopen, with several safety measures.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.