PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters took to the streets of Portland again Wednesday evening, marching on the Hawthorne Bridge and then making their way to Waterfront Park.
For weeks now, protesters have called for the defunding of Portland police to the tune of $50 million in cuts.
On Wednesday, Portland City Council voted to approve a new budget, which cuts nearly $16 million in funding to the Portland Police Bureau.
FOX 12 heard from some people who said they’re glad to see the changes made, while some say this doesn’t go far enough.
One big cut is the elimination of the Gun Violence Reduction Team, which was just formed last February as a more intensive response to shootings in the city.
it was previously known as the Gang Enforcement Team and has faced criticism for racial profiling.
“I’ve just seen it as a way to racially profile our kids as well as harass them. I can just speak from my own experience with my own kids and they’re talking to me in regards to they’re trying to straighten up their life, but every time they go out into the community, they’re getting pulled over, they’re getting asked questions,” said Laurie Palmer, the CEO and founder of Go Get Your Child, a community violence prevention coalition.
Her son was a victim of gun violence, shot six times at a club in 2015.
Palmer says she recognizes GVRT has done good work for the community too. Last year, the team recovered more than 950 guns.
“They did build some relationships with families and gang members. They did have some kind of positive relationships, so that will kind of be dismounted, but it doesn’t have to be all the way dismounted, just because they’re on patrol, they still can continue those relationships,” Palmer said.
Protesters say they’re glad to see the GVRT disbanded.
“It’s just more cops, so it just doesn’t make any sense to have,” said protester Star Triplett.
Moving forward, they want to see even more cuts to the bureau.
“We’ll work harder, keep marching, keep coming out, keep doing this, keep showing support,” Triplett said.
FOX 12 asked Portland police if we would speak with a GVRT officer, but they were not able to make that work Wednesday night.
