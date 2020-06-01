Protesters march in downtown Portland for 4th night in a row

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For the fourth night in a row, protesters took to the streets of downtown Portland to protest the death of George Floyd.
Demonstrators continued marching as Portland’s citywide curfew began at 8 p.m. Monday. So far, protesters have remained peaceful.
We have not witnessed any vandalism or destruction. This has been an hours' long protest that has remained peaceful. Thank you and we see you and hear you!— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 2, 2020
Late Monday, they gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square, listening to speakers and chanting.
Huge crowd at Pioneer Square. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/HVM75f9Hzb— Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) June 2, 2020
Earlier Monday afternoon, police blocked off multiple streets downtown around the Multnomah County Justice Center and the Hawthorne Bridge.
The Portland Police Bureau announced at 4:42 p.m. that, effective immediately, streets from Southwest 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street to Jefferson Street would be closed.
“The closure of this area is due to ongoing public safety concerns and ongoing criminal acts,” according to PPB.
Violations of the order may result in arrest, according to officers.
Police cited Portland city codes in implementing the closure, which extends to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area.
No timeline was released for reopening the streets.
Following the closure, dozens of protesters then moved to Waterfront Park.
IMPACTFUL. Officers walk arm in arm with a protestor, as they escort this large group to the waterfront. What a moment. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/0EjTyHGDAO— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) June 2, 2020
Protesters then marched across the Morrison Bridge. Police said they were staying on the sidewalk and not interfering with traffic.
They met up with another group, doubling in size and still remaining peaceful.
Protesters then marched to Pioneer Courthouse Square and laid face down with hands behind their backs as they chanted “I can’t breathe.”
The group we were marching with just made it to Pioneer Courthouse Square and chants “I can’t breathe” as they lie face down, hands behind their backs. Powerful moment. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/9VguarDibI— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) June 2, 2020
Protesters then made their way to the Burnside Bridge and laid down on the bridge for nine minutes of silence to mark Floyd’s death.
Meanwhile, another group of protesters marched from southeast Portland and met up with the group on the bridge. The marchers then headed into downtown on the Burnside Bridge.
Previous protests have led to rioting, fires, looting, vandalism and other damage to downtown Portland buildings. On Friday night, rioters broke into the Justice Center and started a fire.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown deployed 50 National Guard soldiers and 100 state troopers to assist local law enforcement with expected protests Monday night.
If the mayor was worth anything she would give the National guard and the police authority to kill the first one of these protestors that broke the law , Throwing bricks, starting fires, looting, destroying property, etc. This anarchy must stop or we all lose.
Poor mayor pookie. He has to go after his friends in antifa in an election year. [beam]
