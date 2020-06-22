PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters took to the streets of Portland again Monday evening for racial justice and police reform.
Hundreds of people met at Jefferson High School and then marched from there.
Organizers say they’re focused on sharing stories of injustices to the Black community in Oregon and across the country.
They stopped on the North Skidmore overpass above Interstate 5 to honor Kendra James.
She's a Black woman who was shot and killed by a Portland police officer after a traffic stop 17 years ago.
Organizers say it’s important to keep the momentum of this movement going.
“We must let our community know just because we’re starting to get back to our day-to-day that we shouldn’t also turn our backs to what is currently happening, so right now, our momentum, we will see slight valleys and peaks in terms of the amount of people present because we know that they have jobs, they have lives, but we also should know and let them know that as they’re able to be involved, they still need to be involved,” said Elijiah Roach, an organizer with Rose City Justice.
The protesters will march back to Jefferson High School to wrap up for the night.
