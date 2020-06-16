Protesters march on Fremont Bridge ahead of Portland budget vote

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters calling for changes to the Portland Police Bureau marched on the Fremont Bridge Tuesday evening.
They’re hoping to show Portland city commissioners that their demands need to be met ahead of the city budget vote on Wednesday, which has big implications for the bureau.
Last week, commissioners agreed to cut nearly $16 million in funding to PPB. The reductions include the elimination of the Gun Violence Reduction Team and the SERT team, with funding to be reinvested in community-based programs, according to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.
Organizers with Rose City Justice said they wanted at least $50 million taken out of the police budget and a reallocation of marijuana tax revenue.
On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters gathered at Jefferson High School in north Portland before marching down North Vancouver Avenue and making their way onto the bridge.
Thousands of protestors getting on the on-ramp to I-405/Freemont Bridge. pic.twitter.com/HsAdJlWR56— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 17, 2020
Police say protesters were blocking the southbound lanes of I-405 on the Fremont Bridge. Drivers were advised to take an alternate route.
SB Fremont Bridge (I-405) is full of demonstrators right now. Not much backup there or I-5 since it's after 8pm weekday + light traffic during pandemic. Some cars blocked ramp from I-5 south onto the bridge. No Bridge Pedal this summer, so apparently now is your chance! pic.twitter.com/6A0iPejmdJ— Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) June 17, 2020
This is the third week of protests in Portland following George Floyd’s death.
Monday evening, a deputy was injured during a tense night of protests outside the Justice Center.
Portland police say slingshot-like devices were used to launch projectiles at high-velocity toward officers and deputies. The deputy was hurt when a rock was thrown from behind and hit him in the head.
Officers also say protesters pointed lasers in their eyes.
Police say they arrested 10 people following Monday night’s protest. Some are facing charges for looting, while others are accused of assaulting or attempting to assault police.
