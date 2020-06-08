PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of protesters marched onto Interstate 84 in Portland on Monday in ongoing demonstrations to end police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
At one point, marchers had blocked the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-84 at Lloyd Boulevard and were headed east.
Thousands of protestors now marching onto 84 eastbound. Some protestors on bikes stopped a car to let them pass. pic.twitter.com/D0xXaCOCb0— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 9, 2020
Portland police said they had no knowledge that protesters were going to march on I-84 and that personal vehicles were blocking entrances to the freeway.
PPB had no knowledge that demonstrators were going to march on I-84 tonight. Personal vehicles are blocking entrances to the freeway. We want all community members and drivers to be aware of this dangerous situation.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 9, 2020
Police say protesters were leaving eastbound I-84 at Northeast 33rd Avenue. By 7:50 p.m., the highway was clear and the march continued on Northeast 33rd Avenue toward Northeast Alberta Street.
Hundreds of people gathered Monday evening in northeast Portland at Revolution Hall to march three miles north to the Alberta Arts District. Organizers planned to march to 15th and Alberta, an historically black community that has been heavily gentrified, they said.
Hundreds at Revolution Hall about to do some stretching and meditation before a 3 mile march up to NE 15th and Alberta. Organizers have said the reasoning behind that destination tonight is that it’s an historically black community that’s been heavily gentrified. pic.twitter.com/VzkYd6j3On— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 9, 2020
FOX 12 before the march on Monday visited the district and spoke with a woman who works at a food cart. The woman said she has seen demonstrators march past her house and was looking forward to seeing them march past her place of work.
“I love it because, the whole thing, it’s meant for us to come together,” she said. “You know, that’s what it is, to come together no matter what color you are, no matter what your background is.”
Organizers at Revolution Hall on Monday planned to start marching around 6:30 p.m. and said the demonstration would feature several speakers.
Police on Sunday declared a civil disturbance and an unlawful assembly at the Justice Center after an otherwise peaceful 11th night of protests.
Earlier on Monday, Jami Resch stepped down as the Portland Police Bureau’s Chief of Police. She announced at a news conference that Lt. Chuck Lovell, an African American, would be her replacement.
Lovell at the news conference on Monday afternoon said he is humbled to accept the new role and is committed to serving the community.
MORE: Jami Resch steps down as PPB chief, Chuck Lovell named as successor
