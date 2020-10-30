VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Protesters marched through downtown Vancouver on Friday night after a vigil was held in Hazel Dell in honor of 21-year-old Kevin Peterson Junior was shot and killed by police on Thursday.
At least 1,000 people attended the vigil, which started around 7 p.m. in the same area where Kevin Peterson Jr. was shot.
Peterson's family and friends attended the vigil, including his old teachers and his elementary school principal.
Others who knew him and many who did not expressed outrage that another Black man was shot and killed by police, and this time in their own backyard.
Just off of Highway 99, the fence behind the U.S. Bank building is now full of flowers and lined with candles paying tribute to the 21-year-old man.
Journalists were asked not to film as family members spoke at the vigil on Friday night.
"We’re tired of our people dying, they don't have to kill people, you can just stop somebody without killing them," said one person in attendance.
Investigators shared new details on Friday about the shooting. The Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team says Thursday night just before 6 p.m., deputies and officers approached Peterson in his car at the Quality Inn because he was suspected of selling illegal drugs. Police said there was a foot chase, Peterson showed a gun, and officers backed off.
They said shortly thereafter, Peterson and deputies met again, and this time three deputies fired their guns.
FOX 12 spoke on the phone with Olivia Selto, who is the mother of Peterson's four-month-old child. Selto said she was on a Facetime call with Peterson when he was shot and killed.
"Probably 10 to 15 gunshots and he fell to the ground, I was just talking to him like, hello hello, I love you, I love you," Selto said.
Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins said earlier on Friday that Peterson had shot at deputies. The team responsible for investigating the shooting made no mention of that.
FOX 12 has asked authorities to clarify but did not receive a response on Friday night. The deputies involved in the shooting are on routine administrative leave.
There was a small group of people Friday night with American flags and Trump flags, with some skirmishes between them and those at the vigil. FOX 12 did not see any law enforcement at the vigil.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.