PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Opposing groups gathered in downtown Portland on Saturday, with police stationed in the areas around the planned demonstrations.
By 1 p.m., dozens of people arrived at Pioneer Courthouse Square as part of a “Him Too” rally.
Opposing groups, including Rose City Antifa and the Democratic Socialists of America of Portland, also gathered in downtown as part of a planned counter-protest.
About 30 to 40 people have arrived at Pioneer Courthouse Square for the #HimToo protest. Shouting matches have already started. pic.twitter.com/0OlkQk6Urz— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) June 29, 2019
The Portland Police Bureau notified the public about the planned demonstrations, but noted there were no permits issued for marches. However, people were still advised to be aware of the potential for blocked traffic downtown.
Shortly after 1 p.m., the counter-protesters began marching and chanting in the streets. Police warned that people would be arrested for not following their commands.
By 1:30 p.m., police reported seeing "violent activity." Marchers were advised to return to Lownsdale Square.
Now filling 3rd Ave. and turning onto Jefferson, completely blocking the street pic.twitter.com/s9bDSfxq3L— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 29, 2019
The group eventually convened at Waterfront Park, before marching again into the streets.
Some people threw trash cans, newspaper stands, and patio furniture into the street pic.twitter.com/QGN9UPE88O— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 29, 2019
As the march continued, police were seen surrounding Pioneer Square in an effort to prevent a clash between the opposing groups.
Portland Police are blocking protesters from making their way to Pioneer Courthouse Square to prevent a clash. pic.twitter.com/m6LmAm98dx— Brian MacMillan (@BMacTV) June 29, 2019
TriMet advised people to expect delays for all lines through the Portland City Center due to protest activity.
FOX 12 has crews at the scene and will continue to update this story.
Nearly one year ago to the day, dueling protests in downtown Portland led police to declare that situation a riot.
