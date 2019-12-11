Protesters pack TriMet meeting over possibility of fare hikes

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters on Wednesday packed a TriMet meeting in downtown Portland over the possibility of fare hikes within the next 10 years.
Protesters cite TriMet business plans for the reason they expect fares to increase. Speakers told TriMet board members the hikes would impact low-income riders.
“To build the Green New Deal we need to retire the gray old deal,” Aaron Brown with the No More Freeways Coalition said. “The gray old deal is freeway expansions and oil terminals, and the Green New Deal is a bus that shows up every five minutes that connects every neighborhood to every other part of town. It means that low-income riders are not burdened by fares.”
Protesters also met outside the meeting.
A TriMet spokesperson said TriMet is not planning to raise fares next year. TriMet hasn’t raised fares in more than seven years, despite inflation and an expansion in services, according to the spokesperson.
