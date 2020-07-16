Protesters question federal law enforcement, ‘snatch-and-grab’ tactics in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In downtown Portland, tensions seem to be rising as protesters and federal law enforcement have squared off over the last few nights, with Homeland Security Director Chad Wolf saying on Thursday that they would continue to protect federal facilities and those inside.
Some protesters are questioning the tactics being used and say some are being arrested by federal police even when they claim things are peaceful and nothing is going on.
Video was posted to Twitter on Wednesday night with a description that said federal officers rushed up and arrested someone for no reason. That person is seen in the video being taken to an unmarked van. Protesters claim they are being kidnapped.
Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley shared the video on Twitter, saying that “authoritarian governments, not democratic republics, send unmarked authorities after protesters. These Trump/Barr tactics designed to eliminate any accountability are absolutely unacceptable in America, and must end.”
FOX 12 spoke with a man who has been protesting in Portland for the last several nights.
“We have a demand that police stop these unlawful arrests of protesters … they’re doing snatch-and-grab tactics now, where they’re putting people in cars without even telling them why they're being arrested,” the man said. “Just attack a line of protesters and putting them in an unmarked vehicle without even giving charges. That's really scary.”
FOX 12 reached out to federal police and Homeland Security about the video on Thursday but did not immediately hear back.
The acting Secretary of Homeland Security was in Portland Thursday afternoon touring the damage to the federal courthouse.
And so it begins
Boo hoo rioter. If you're near the areas where violence. lasers, bricks and bottles are thrown, you deserve to be treated like that. Civilized people get treated as such BUT if you choose violence..you pay the price! Stay out of downtown after 8 pm, stay in Mom's basement or go back to the city you came from. All the politicians are up in arms BECAUSE the government has had enough! The citizens of Portland had about 46 days too much but our governor, senators, congressmen, mayor and commissioners supported rioters and destruction. They failed us, the law abiding taxpayer!
The grown ups are doing what the spineless local gov't can't
