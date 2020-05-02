Protesters rallied at the Oregon Capitol demanding the reopening of the state

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Demonstrators held a rally at the Oregon Capitol on Saturday calling for the reopening of the state.
The #ReOpenOregon rally organized by Oregon Uniting for Liberty began at noon. The event was meant to be a peaceful and encouraged participants to follow social distancing guidelines.
There is a crowd of people gathered outside the Oregon capitol building calling for Oregon to reopen. Cars are driving by with signs and honking. pic.twitter.com/SQ7EMaQDUh— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) May 2, 2020
In a statement the group said, “These orders are threatening the very freedom and liberties our Founding Fathers guaranteed to us in the Constitution--the same liberties guaranteed in the Oregon Constitution.”
The Oregon Republican Party supported the rally and said in a statement:
“The Oregon Republican Party supports the peaceful, socially-distanced #ReOpenOregon rally by Oregon Uniting for Liberty,” stated Oregon Republican Party Chairman Bill Currier. “This isn’t a partisan political event, but instead a public rally to rescue our livelihoods and freedoms from being extinguished by a government that has forgotten that, in America, government must operate with the consent of the governed.”
A group of healthcare workers were also present calling on a safe and slow reopening of the state.
These healthcare workers are here calling for the safe, slow reopening of Oregon. They say they don’t want to see anymore people die of Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/b3TtHZ2vBd— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) May 2, 2020
The rally concluded at 1:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.