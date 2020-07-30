PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Staring Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown said there will be a reduced presence of federal officers in downtown Portland, with Oregon State Police moving in to take their place.
Federal law enforcement moved into Portland a few weeks ago. On Thursday night, there were an estimated 1,000 protesters in downtown, according to a FOX 12 reporter, with several speakers in front of the Justice Center.
FOX 12 spoke with protesters Thursday night about the governor's announcement. Some people said they're not sure if OSP's presence will make any difference, but said they hope it keeps things calm so the focus can shift back to the main message: that Black lives matter.
Brown announced a deal with the federal government on Wednesday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection and ICE officers will be withdrawn from downtown Portland and be replaced with Oregon State Police to help deescalate nightly protests.
Acting Department of Homeland Security confirmed the deal on Twitter on Wednesday, bus said federal officers would stay in Portland until federal properties are secure.
“Same people, different suit," Polar, a protesters on Thursday night, said. “The Black Lives Matter movement is not about going in and destroying property. The real BLM movement is about equality for black people first and foremost and overall, just everyone.”
Protesters say they're unsure if this state presence will make a difference in keeping the chaos at bay, but they hope that if things do remain calm, the protests can shift back to the main messages.
“We’re not here for the violence," Tay Williams, another protester, said. "That’s the last thing we’re trying to do. We’re trying to be heard, we want our voices to be heard. United we stand, you know?"
Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton in a memo to OSP employees said the decision to step in was not made lightly.
“All eyes of the nation will be on us, particularly when we supplant federal officers at the courthouse in an effort to bring down the protest temperature," Hampton said, in part. "It is not a stage we wished to be on, but we will do our part for Oregon. We’ll do our best.”
Charles Boyle from the governor's office also weighed in on their presence, saying, "Oregon State Police will focus on protecting free speech and protecting the public as they raise their voices peacefully to call for change."
The protest into Thursday night remained mostly peaceful, with some groups chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice, no peace".
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.