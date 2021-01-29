police lights

KPTV file image

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A Vancouver hospital went on lockdown Friday due to a group of protesters.

Legacy Salmon Creek hospital is in a secure lockdown that is expected to last through the night, according to officials. No one is allowed inside except for staff at the moment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

