Protesters weigh in on noticeable shift to end violence in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As local and national leaders continue talks about the presence of federal law enforcement in Portland, protesters are sharing their perspectives on what they're seeing in terms of a shift on the ground.
FOX 12 spoke with Tessa and Leshan Terry, two Navy veterans who are leading the Wall of Vets. They say groups downtown are making efforts to stop violence before it happens in Portland.
"Last night because we were far enough from the building, it didn't escalate as quickly and it was rather peaceful," Tessa Terry said. "Usually what happens is we have different people calling out the agitators, saying back off from the fence, get back, you're not helping this message. And they actually do back off."
But Tessa says many times not long after they hear an announcement from federal officers, there's tear gas or other tactics used against the crowd.
"But because we're starting to realize why they're there, they're literally just there because we're near their federal buildings, I think we're learning from that, you know, we're learning that it's taking away from the message again. So, we're moving away from there," Tessa Terry said.
The two agree that without the presence of federal officers, the ongoing violence in downtown Portland could dramatically shift.
"That would give a lot of the agitators who are really upset about federal agents being there, that would take away their reason for protests," Leshan Terry said. "We need to disassociate the unrest that is over the federal agents being here from the death of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, 'cause we say their names out there every night."
The two also believe the Black community should be in the driver's seat of this movement to help with the shift they're talking about downtown. They want Portland to be an example of what this country can be and they say everyone is in this fight.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.