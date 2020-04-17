Protestors drive past Oregon State Capitol to demand state reopening

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Protesters gathered at state capitols all across the country Friday, demanding their states reopen.
On Friday afternoon in Salem, a drive-thru rally was organized where a few dozen people came together and drove past the closed state capitol building to make their voices heard.
“We are here to express our free speech right," Nicole, a protester from Springfield, said. "We want to open Oregon."
Protesters were there to voice concerns about shut down businesses, the stay at home order, and ultimately, they say they want the state of Oregon to be reopened.
“I’d just as soon die than have my grandkids have to have somebody tell them, ‘I remember when you could say what you wanted, and do what you wanted, and go where you wanted,’" Ray Ogden said. "Now, we have to ask for permission to do that."
It's been nearly four weeks since Gov. Kate Brown issued her ‘stay home, stay healthy’ order, bringing the state's economy and public life to a standstill to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“I’m just really concerned about students missing out on school," Nicole said. "It's not ideal, the situation they're in, and I'm really worried about mental health problems."
Brown hasn’t offered any timeline for when Oregon could get back to business, but she's said she will not ease restrictions until several factors are met in the state, including increased testing capacity, contact tracing, and isolating positive cases.
“We are protesting government overreach because shutdowns cost lives,” Nicole said.
For the most part, people stayed in their cars at the rally, but not everyone was practicing social distancing, and hardly anyone was wearing a mask.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
