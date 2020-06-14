Protests against police brutality, racial injustice continue in Portland Sunday

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protests against police brutality and racial injustice continued Sunday in Portland.
This is the third week of protests in Portland following the death of George Floyd.
Floyd was a black man who died after a white police officer in Minneapolis kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
Sunday evening, hundreds of protesters gathered at Jefferson High School. The group Rose City Justice said they planned to march to Alberta Park in northeast Portland.
Portland police asked the group near the Justice Center to refrain from climbing, tampering or cutting the fence as they had no intent to engage with the crowd.
On Saturday, demonstrators gathered at Revolution Hall in southeast Portland and marched to Cleveland High School. While the march was peaceful, there was a tense moment when a driver got caught in the crowd near Southeast 31st Avenue and Powell Boulevard.
Video from @PortlandPolice shows demonstrators chasing a moving car & stabbing the tires. Several witnesses say this happened after the driver hit a barrier & charged at a group of protesters marching on Saturday near SE 31st & Powell. No arrests made.#Portland #pdx #PdxAlerts pic.twitter.com/XxCfch4CEv— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) June 14, 2020
Police say people broke the car’s windows, stabbed the tires and chased after the car when it left. There is no word on whether or not the driver was hurt. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police.
Another group ended up outside the Justice Center again. Police say they declared it a civil disturbance and dispersed the crowd just before 11 p.m.
Officers say a group then showed up in a neighborhood on Vista Avenue at about 12:30 a.m. Police say those protesters shot off commercial grade fireworks at officers. They were able to disperse the crowd back towards downtown.
Five people were arrested after Saturday’s protests.
