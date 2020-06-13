Protests against police violence continue across Portland Metro area, including marches, rallies

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Protests continue into a third week in the Portland Saturday in response to the death of George Floyd, racial injustice and police brutality.
Floyd was a black man from Minneapolis who died after a white police officer.
Protesters gathered outside Revolution Hall for a peaceful rally before marching to Cleveland Community Field in Southeast Portland.
At 10:35 p.m. police declared a civil disturbance and asked people to leave or they would be subject to an arrest and/or by force to include control munitions.
The police have declared a civil disturbance. The demonstration in the area of SW 3rd Ave in the area of SW Main St and SW Madison St has been declared an unlawful assembly. Leave to the south and to the west.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 14, 2020
SW Naito Pkwy to SW Broadway Ave and SW Lincoln St to W Burnside St is closed. Leave the area or you will be subject to arrest and/or use of force to include crowd control munitions.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 14, 2020
Just before 9:00 p.m. Portland police warned drivers that the demonstration was disrupting traffic on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 31 Avenue.
Another group gathered outside of the Justice Center in downtown Portland.
Portland police asked that group to stop shinning lasers and to stay off the fence.
Persons in the crowd at SW 3rd AVE and SW Main ST: PPB has no intent to engage this crowd. Please stop shining green lasers. Please stop climbing the fence.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 14, 2020
Earlier that day, marches of all ages gathered in the Lents neighborhood to demand equality.
“It shouldn’t be judged on your skin color,” Liam Estrem said.
Estrem and her family drove an hour and a half from the Oregon Coast to be a part of Saturday’s event.
“It was important to right the wrongs of our forefathers, and to bring our kids down here and teach them to go forward in a generation that’s not colorblind, but that sees color and sees individuality and sees people as lovely humans worth standing up for,” Estrom said.
Parents brought their children to make sure their young ones could see this message in action.
“We want to be here and see the change and make it happen for our kids so that they don’t have to do this kind of stuff. It shouldn’t be happening anymore,” Nick Pugh said.
And in Hillsboro students led another march through town.
“I was a little bit surprised and I was a bit proud that this was happening in Hillsboro,” Scott Oldham said.
“This is phenomenal. We are the county seat here, so it stands to reason that we would stand up for what’s right,” Charlene Barnett said.
The march included Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway.
“When people are marginalized, they are victimized,” Callaway said.
Some called on him to pass legislation to make Hillsboro a better place for people of color.
“I hope that that resonates further,” Oldham said.
Both marches leaving some hopeful that real change is on the horizon.
“It’s like really inspiring and it’s emotional, you know, cause we’re a family and we want the best for our kids growing up,” Holly Halford said.
Even though these marches in some smaller neighborhoods aren’t happening every day, everyone who attended was encouraged to keep working every day to make this an anti-racist society.
