PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters gathered on Friday in Portland for the 16th night in a row in response to the death of George Floyd, racial injustice and police brutality.
Floyd was a black man from Minneapolis who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for nine minutes.
In Northeast Portland, thousands marched from Revolution Hall to Grant Park where they listened to speakers.
One of the speakers talked about the anniversary of Loving Day which is the day the Supreme Court struck down state bans on interracial marriage.
FOX 12 spoke to a protester who said she's been out most every night for two weeks now and thinks it's making a difference.
"I've seen some positive change. I think it's going to take marching through more affluent neighborhoods for people to recognize this isn't going away, this is for real, pain the community is facing," Jessica Schmitz a demonstrator said. "We want to defund police and we want to find better proactive ways to handle crises in the city."
At the Justice Center there was a smaller group gathered compared to previous nights.
There’s a smaller crowd hanging outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland than we’ve seen on other nights. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/iXiwCJN1RI— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) June 13, 2020
