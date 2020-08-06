Protests declared unlawful assembly in SE Portland after protesters gather for ‘round 2’

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters returned Thursday to the Portland Police Bureau East Precinct, one night after police declared a riot when they attempted to break into the building and set fires.
A group called PNW Youth Liberation Front took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon calling for ‘round 2.” Police responded saying that the call for “round 2” will not “go unanswered.” They went on to say that the “intent to engage in violent acts like we saw last night where attempts were made to burn an occupied building and people in vehicles tried to run over officers.”
This call for direct action for “round 2” in East Precinct will not go unanswered. This announcement means there is intent to engage in violent acts like we saw last night where attempts were made to burn an occupied building and people in vehicles tried to run over officers. pic.twitter.com/ulIYrnWzKR— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 6, 2020
A couple hundred people gathered outside of the East Precinct. The group started off at Floyd Light Park and marched across the street and almost immediately police made announcement saying was there with the intention to vandalize or burn the building down.
To those outside East Precinct: the gather has been declared an unlawful assembly.All persons near East Precinct need to leave by traveling to the north. You are ordered to disperse immediately.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020
Within a few minutes some people in the crowd lit a trash can on fire outside of the building. A woman using a walker was confronted by the group and had paint thrown over her.
This unknown woman using a walker was confronted by the group currently outside East Precinct and paint was strewn all over her. pic.twitter.com/k1cCVMbNht— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020
While another woman attempted to extinguish the fire inside the trash can, according to a tweet by Portland police.
At 10:54 p.m. the crowd began to disperse onto southeast Stark and back into the direction of the precinct, Drew Marine reported. The group was pushed to southeast Pine and 103 Avenue.
The group has been pushed by Portland Police to SE Pine and SE 102nd Ave. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/UKLhzoz7nk— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) August 7, 2020
Oregon State Police was also present, according to Marine.
Earlier on Thursday, FOX 12 spoke with people who were still going to protest downtown and think it’s important to listen to Black voices and remain peaceful. A memorial set up in downtown Portland are ways Black Lives Matter Movement supporters say they’re peacefully protesting.
“This is my protest because I’m a black artist. You’d have to kill me to take it away from me,” Casey Donovan said. “Now it’s becoming a memorial towards the lives lost unjustly at the hands of the police. We have Breonna Taylor and George Floyd up there.”
Donovan has been downtown for the last two weeks and says one of the best ways to support the Black Lives Matter Movement is to listen to Black voices.
“I encourage anyone to come out and really listen to the words they’re saying because really it captures you and reminds you why these protests are here, why they were nationwide.”
He also says he thinks the best way to effectively protest is to remain peaceful.
“I support them protesting on the east side I don’t support them being necessarily violent,” he said. “I do know it doesn’t take much for the cops to declare it a riot and start gassing people because I’ve seen that too.”
At 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police say the protest at the east precinct was declared an unlawful assembly after protesters pulled plywood boards off the doors and began to break the glass doors.
And just before 10:00 p.m. the unlawful assembly was then declared a riot as protesters barricaded the door and set a fire.
At that point, police began dispersing the crowd and used CS gas after they say protesters used fireworks and threw things at officers.
FOX 12 spoke with one PPB officer who has worked protests at the Central Precinct. She says this is not how changes are made.
“It needs to be smaller; it needs to be maybe one-on-one and we need to be able to listen to another perspective without interruption, without disagreeing, but just listen,” Officer Rehanna Kerridge said.
