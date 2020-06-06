Protests in Portland continue for Day 10

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters gathered in Portland again on Saturday for the 10th consecutive night in response to the death of racial injustice, police brutality and the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes. That officer, and three others who were there, have since been charged.

Thousands gathered at Revolution Hall to march across Portland to Irving Plaza while a second group gathered at Pioneer Square.

On Saturday, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that he had instructed the Portland police to only use CS gas or tear gas when there is danger and no other option is available to disperse the crowd.

Portland police released videos on social media showing officers view from behind the fence at the Multnomah County Justice Center. A loudspeaker can be heard declaring the gathering an “unlawful assembly and demonstrators should leave the area.”

