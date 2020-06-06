Protests in Portland continue for Day 10

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protesters gathered in Portland again on Saturday for the 10th consecutive night in response to the death of racial injustice, police brutality and the death of George Floyd.
Floyd was a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for almost nine minutes. That officer, and three others who were there, have since been charged.
Thousands gathered at Revolution Hall to march across Portland to Irving Plaza while a second group gathered at Pioneer Square.
Crowds are gathering again at Revolution Hall for another day of protests. They will be marching to Irving Park. The rain is not keeping these Portlanders away. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Z6DE9Yg9bp— Drew Reeves (@DrewReevesTV) June 7, 2020
On Saturday, Mayor Ted Wheeler announced that he had instructed the Portland police to only use CS gas or tear gas when there is danger and no other option is available to disperse the crowd.
Portland police released videos on social media showing officers view from behind the fence at the Multnomah County Justice Center. A loudspeaker can be heard declaring the gathering an “unlawful assembly and demonstrators should leave the area.”
We are sharing this video taken by our criminalists from last night’s demonstration when a civil disturbance and unlawful assembly occurred. It provides a perspective not usually seen or broadcast. pic.twitter.com/1sHPfPJrBp— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 7, 2020
