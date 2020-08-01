PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Protests remained peaceful in Portland on Friday for the second night since federal officers left the area.
The crowd was noticeably smaller than previous nights as people gathered to listen to speeches outside the Justice Center around 9:00 p.m. Police say vehicle traffic was blocked by people standing in the southwest 3rd Avenue traffic lane.
The speeches ended at about 10:30 p.m. and majority of the crowd moved to gather around the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Federal Courthouse. By this time the crowd had grown to over 1,000 people.
There are at least 1,000 people right now for the #BlackLivesMatter protest in #downtown #portland @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7yNzNE6sya— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 1, 2020
Some people lit fires, climbed the fence outside of the federal courthouse, threw objects and chanted, police said. Through the rest of the evening and into the next morning the crowd was subdued.
We just saw someone throw a firework over the fence surrrounding the federal courthouse. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Q1lFXxFNyn— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 1, 2020
At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police say people started bonfire in the middle of southwest 3rd Avenue in front of the federal courthouse. People brought plywood and other flammable material to keep it going.
Over the next hour, Portland police said people dwindled to a few dozen.
There was no police interaction with the crowd, according to Portland police.
