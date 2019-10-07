PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Proud Boys member appeared in court Monday after being arrested by U.S. Marshals over the weekend.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, 23, was arraigned on a two-count indictment following an alleged assault that occurred in June 2018.
According to the indictment filed in February, Toese and Donovon Flippo attacked a man on June 8 in Multnomah County.
Toese is facing charges of third-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
On Friday, Toese was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and Portland Police Bureau at around 10:30 p.m. at the Portland International Airport.
U.S. Marshals Office confirmed to FOX 12 that Toese was on a flight originating out of American Samoa. He arrived at PDX on a connecting flight out of Hawaii.
In court Monday, Toese pleaded not guilty to the assault charges.
Toese has been released on bail. The judge said he is not allowed to have contact with the alleged victim or Flippo.
After court, Toese spoke with FOX 12 and said he's still a Proud Boys member.
"I'm a proud western chauvinist and I refuse to apologize for creating a modern world," said Toese.
Tusitala “Tiny” Toese pleaded not guilty to all charges in court. He’s accused of attacking a man in 2018. After court, he said he’s still a Proud Boy member. Toese is out on bail; judge said he cannot have contact with the alleged victim or co-defendant in the case @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/0ypQOv6Ewu— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) October 7, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.