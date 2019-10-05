PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Proud Boys member was arrested at the airport Friday evening.
The Multnomah District Attorney’s Office said 23-year-old Tusitala Toese was arrested by The United States Marshals Service at Portland International Airport.
Toese was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a warrant charging him with one count of third-degree assault and one count of fourth-degree assault.
The warrant was the result of a grand jury returning a secret indictment issued on Feb. 28, 2019.
In addition to the indictment warrant, he was booked into jail on a warrant issued in a 2017 case.
He is scheduled to be in court on Monday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
