PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Proud Boys member pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and was sentenced to probation Tuesday.
The investigation of Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, 23, goes back to July 2018.
The victim told police he recognized the people in a pickup stopped at a red light at Northeast 12th and Broadway Street as Toese and 24-year-old Donovon Flippo, according to investigators.
The victim said they shouted politically based comments toward him and he yelled back. Investigators said Flippo and Toese then got out of the pickup, engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim before physically attacking him.
The victim received multiple stitches to his lip and was treated for a concussion, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
“In this case, Mr. Toese’s actions were directly related to an ongoing conflict with members of an opposing political group in Multnomah County. The victim is a member of that opposing group and regularly attended mass demonstrations,” said Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Nathan Vasquez, who prosecuted this case.
Following a court appearance last October, Toese stated that he is still a member of the Proud Boys group.
After pleading guilty, Toese was sentenced to two years formal and supervised probation and 80 hours of community service. He cannot have contact with the victim, he must pay the victim $1,821.60 in restitution and Toese is not allowed to attend or participate in any march, mass demonstration or protest in Multnomah County while on probation.
The district attorney’s office reports the victim was fully informed about the pretrial negotiations and plea change agreement, and he preferred Toese avoid jail time in this case.
Flippo previously pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault in this case. He was sentenced to eight days in jail and 40 hours of community service last July.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
