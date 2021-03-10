Providence begins giving vaccines to homebound seniors and those in adult foster care in Yamhill County

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The team at Providence Health embarked on a new journey this week, getting homebound seniors and those living in group homes or adult foster vaccinated. They hospital system has paired up with Yamhill County and Lifeflight to take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those people.
Wednesday, FOX 12 was invited to tag along as the mobile team was vaccinating the most vulnerable in Yamhill County. The team began vaccines on Monday and has put several miles in going from home to home across the county.
“All we have gotten is gratitude, gratitude and a couple rice crispy bars,” retired nurse Jacqueline Thomas said.
Providence began working in Yamhill County first because the county had done some of the early planning to make it possible to do.
“Over the last couple months we have been collecting data on our Yamhill County community on the best places for that individual to receive the vaccine,” Elise Yarnell with Providence said.
The hospital system says there are plans to expand as well.
“Because our county health team was so prepared we chose to use Yamhill county, really as our first test site,” Yarnell said. “The goal is to be able to do this through the quad counties, also Hood River, Seaside and Medford with the partnership we have with Lifeflight.”
Organizers say that mass vaccinations sites and even small sites are always accessible to some people so taking the vaccine to people’s homes was the right move to get as many Oregonians vaccinated as possible.
“This has really been the light at the end of the tunnel for us. We talk about this as a 90-sprint right now. How many people can we get done in the next 90 days in Oregon,” Yarnell said.
“It has been eye opening, there are different demographics that we are serving. There are group homes that people could never take 6 or 7 people to a convention center or to a high school. It just doesn’t work well for them,” Thomas said.
The nurses apart of this say that the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine works well because it is just one shot and they don’t have to double back for a second dose.
If people in Yamhill County want to request an in-home COVID-19 vaccine, they can call 503-474-4100.
