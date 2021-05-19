PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Great news for Portland's cycling community: The Providence Bridge Pedal will return this summer for its 25th anniversary.
The Providence Bridge Pedal was canceled for the first time ever last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Providence announced Wednesday that the event will return this year and take place on Sunday, Aug. 8.
The event will feature car-free routes on top of the Marquam and Fremont bridges, an option for bicyclist to expand their route to cross 11 bridges, the Kids Pedal and Bridge Stride.
Providence says the Bridge Pedal will be conducted under the state guidelines for public gatherings that are in place on Aug. 8. While those exact guidelines are not yet known, Providence says it has plans in place to make adjustments.
If the pandemic forces the cancellation of the event again, Providence says all registrants will have the option of either transferring their registration to 2022 or receiving a full refund.
For more information and to register for the Providence Bridge Pedal, click here.
