PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Providence has closed an 18-bed medical unit at Providence Portland Medical Center after an outbreak of COVID-19 was confirmed, leaving 49 patients and staff infected.
According to a Providence spokesman, the outbreak was confirmed on Dec. 22.
A total of 13 patients tested positive and all were said to be asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. One of the patients is still being treated for a non-COVID related condition.
Providence also tested 217 caregivers who worked in the unit, or came in contact with patients in the unit, and found 36 had positive tests.
Providence says all the caregivers were recovering at home, and 24 of the 36 have since returned to work.
According to Providence, the last positive test was on Dec. 31, and since then, no new cases have been tied to the outbreak.
Providence say all the patients in the unit who tested positive were not being treated for COVID-19 at the time of the outbreak.
The unit was closed for a deep cleaning, and Providence say it remains closed with no timeline for reopening.
Providence is investigating the cause of this outbreak, which includes doing genomic testing.
