Providence health care workers volunteer for new COVID-19 antibody study

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Researchers in Portland designed a study that will test hospital workers for the antibodies associated with COVID-19 in order to better understand the scope of exposure and immunity.
Providence Portland Medical Center is Ground Zero for the study, which was launched by 12 researchers with the Earle A. Chiles Research Institute at Providence Cancer Institute on Wednesday.
Our heroes on the medical front lines of the coronavirus fight have stepped up again so that researchers can get the blood samples they need for the study, which will help answer some big questions about the virus.
"Nobody knows at this point, nobody knows based on immune exposure what the prevalence, how common it is with healthcare workers," Providence Cancer Institute researcher Rom Leidner said.
That's because testing is still limited, oftentimes, to the people who are showing serious symptoms. Researchers say plenty of data is being collected from people who tested positive for COVID-19 and feel sick.
"There is good evidence we can identify those antibodies in the people who are sick and hospitalized, so we can recognize the exposure to the virus in those patients," Providence Cancer Institute researcher Carlo Bifulco said.
But Providence researchers want to learn more about the people who are asymptomatic.
"How many people have really been exposed, not just how many people got sick," Leidner said.
Researchers first need to collect blood samples from hospital workers that will be screened for antibodies, which are proteins produced by the body when it is fighting an infection or illness. The data may also help shed light on coronavirus immunity.
"If you have an antibody we think that means you’ve been exposed in the past and you may well be immune," Leidner said.
Within the first 48 hours, Providence says 1,000 employees at the Portland Medical Center volunteered to have their blood drawn.
In the coming weeks, Providence said it will expand the free screenings to workers at all of its Oregon facilities and locations throughout its entire seven-state health system. Participation in the study is voluntary, and those who volunteer will get blood drawn every two weeks for the next couple of months.
Researchers aren't just looking for doctors and nurses to participate. They are opening up the screenings to anybody that works inside the hospital and may have been at risk of exposure, from cleaning staff to food service members.
According to Providence, the participating employees will be informed of their results, and the data will be stripped of any identifying information before it is used as part of the overall analysis.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
