Providence Health vaccinates board members, other Oregon hospitals vaccinating administrative staff with no direct or indirect COVID-19 exposure

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Providence Health is in hot water Thursday after admitting that staff members vaccinated some of its foundation and board members against the COVID-19 virus, who may have not otherwise been eligible to receive the vaccine.
In a statement, the medical group told FOX 12 it offered vaccine appointments to more than 27,000 Oregon caregivers and its own employees, medical staff members and its statewide governing board, all groups that Providence said it believes comply with state vaccinating guidelines for ‘Phase 1a’ of Oregon’s vaccination plan.
A Providence spokesman added that only a small fraction of 24 individuals on various boards were contacted to receive doses. In some of those cases, Providence said the vaccine doses were at risk of otherwise spoiling and being wasted.
Providence said those board members received vaccines at its Medford and Seaside locations.
Providence, now regretting those decisions, said: “In retrospect, we understand that in our haste to vaccinate people quickly and/or avoid wasting doses, including a small number of our hospital community created the impression that some people are able to use their access to get a vaccination appointment. This was not in line with our organization’s standard practice and we have made changes.
The revelations point to more questions --who exactly is considered a ‘priority healthcare worker’ in Phase 1a?
For example, if you work primarily from home for a hospital marketing department, should you be able to get the vaccine?
The Oregon Health Authority told FOX 12 its guidelines are crystal clear, saying, “vaccinating hospital administrators, managers, executives, board members and other staff who don’t have the greatest potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials is not in alignment with Phase 1a guidance.”
But the actual written guidance is lengthy and hospital administrators pointed to specifics in the language that do include hospital managers and other administrators.
Here’s the official guidance from the Oregon Health Authority:
“The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends the following broad groups be included in the initial phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution (“Phase 1a”)1 : • Health care personnel (HCP)2 : HCP include paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings3 who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials, including body substances (e.g., blood, tissue and specific body fluids); contaminated medical supplies, devices and equipment; contaminated environmental surfaces; or contaminated air. HCP include, but are not limited to, emergency medical service (EMS) personnel, nurses, nursing assistants, home health care personnel, physicians, technicians, therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, students and trainees, contractual staff not employed by the health care facility, and persons not directly involved in patient care but who could be exposed to infectious agents that can be transmitted in the health care setting (e.g., clerical, dietary, environmental services, laundry, security, engineering and facilities management, administrative, billing and volunteer personnel).”
And it’s clear that some hospitals have interpreted the language to mean all hospital employees.
In addition to Providence, OHSU told FOX 12 in early January that it had moved to vaccinating employees outside priority groups, saying in part, “because we moved to quickly and efficiently vaccinate priority groups, we were then able to begin to offering vaccinations to all employees and students with approval from OHA.”
Thursday, OHSU told us it has vaccinated more than 17,000 of its employees and university students.
In an emailed statement, OHSU spokeswoman Tamara Hargens-Bradley said, “Vaccine doses were allocated to OHSU to distribute to our employees and learners with OHA’s awareness and in accordance with Phase 1a guidelines. While patient-facing workers were appropriately prioritized, there are many other functions required to successfully operate the state’s public academic center. These functions serve the entire institution, across the institution, and cannot be segregated by mission.”
OHSU said it has not given any vaccines to board members, donors or others who would not otherwise be eligible for the vaccine.
Legacy Health also told FOX 12 it hasn’t offered any special priority to its board members, donors, or foundation members.
A spokesman for Legacy said the healthcare group has only vaccinated its employees within the Phase 1a, but didn’t specify whether that included administrative and support staff who have low-risk of contracting the virus through their daily work duties.
For people outside the hospital systems who are trying to get the vaccines, it’s tough to know so many people have been pushed ahead of them.
“It makes me feel pretty crummy,” said Verleen Wilson, a self-employed registered nurse who travels around the Portland area to administer vaccines to employees at dental clinics, radiology departments, spas, and other clinics and businesses.
“It’s like a lot of things in this world, it’s just sometimes who you know,” Wilson said of the preferential treatment to vaccinate hospital administrators and board members.
“It doesn’t surprise me one bit, having spent 40 years in the medical field,” Wilson added.
Wilson, 65, said she is immune-compromised and has been trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine since January through OHA’s online portal system.
“For the last two weeks, all I’ve gotten as a response that says there are no appointments available,” Wilson said.
Wilson said she’s tried calling OHA to get help and information but hasn’t been able to reach anyone or have her calls returned.
“It would be nice if you could get to a person to actually talk to them,” Wilson said.
“The state could easily get all the records from the nursing board –and say, notify all the nurses,” Wilson added.
Wilson said she’s since given up trying to get vaccinated. She plans to retire soon and travel with her husband as a camp host for campgrounds.
The Oregon Health Authority told Fox 12 it will not be fining or sanctioning hospitals or other vaccine administrators who give vaccines to people outside the Phase 1a group or the Phase 1b Group One.
Instead, the regulatory agency will rely on voluntary compliance from those organizations.
“OHA is not looking to sanction any vaccine providers who vaccinate people who may work for or with a health care organization, but whose eligibility for vaccination may be dubious,” said OHA spokesman Jonathan Modie in an email to FOX 12. “We’re asking people who work or volunteer in health care, or serve on health care boards, to do the right thing: If your work doesn’t put you at risk of direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials, you probably aren’t part of Phase 1a, you aren’t eligible, and you should wait your turn to get vaccinated.”
