PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Providence Heart Institute says it has the final go-ahead to perform heart transplants, and doctors say they could begin those transplants as early as July.
The announcement made Wednesday morning means Oregon will now have two heart transplant programs.
OHSU suspended its program in the summer of 2018 after a vital specialist and two others left the team. OHSU's program was approved to restart the program last summer.
Providence helped care for patients when the OHSU program was suspended. Those patients were being referred to other hospitals in Washington and California.
Providence has a heart failure program, but heart transplants were the only surgery they were not performing.
In March 2019, a $75 million donation from Phil and Penny Knight helped support the development of the new Heart Transplant Program at Providence.
The heart transplants will be performed at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
"Well, we want to be very careful and deliberate and make sure that as a new program we do everything right and we debrief after every case. I think realistically doing 10 to 15 transplants in the first year is a number that we expect to hit," Dr. Dan Oseran said.
Dr. Oseran said while heart transplants remain rare operations for heart failure, there are more patients who need transplants than organs available.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
