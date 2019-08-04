Providence Heart Institute honors transplant program with special picnic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Providence Heart Institute honored its transplant program on Sunday with a special picnic.
Its first-ever "Heart-to-Heart" picnic gave heart failure patients and their families the opportunity to meet their transplant team.
FOX 12 spoke with doctors in the program who say they all become like family during the difficult time, so the picnic was a great way to celebrate their successes together.
“It’s unbelievable to celebrate what our patients have been through, and their ability to live and enjoy their lives now, and to celebrate the donors who helped us all to be here,” said Dr. Jill Gelow, heart transplant cardiologist.
The event also featured plenty of fun, from mini golf to live music.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.