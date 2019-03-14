PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Providence Heart Institute has received a $75 million donation from Phil and Penny Knight, Providence Health & Services announced on Thursday.
The donation, which Providence said is one of the largest gifts ever made to a community hospital, will support cardiac services and development of a heart transplant program at Providence.
Along with this donation, the Knights donated $25 million in 2014. The 2014 donation was matched by other generous donors to complete a $50 million campaign.
Providence said with the help of the donations, the institute has focused on clinical care, prevention and wellness, and research and innovation.
“We are proud of our physicians and caregivers whose unwavering commitment has led to our recognition as a premier cardiac center,” said Dr. Dan Oseran, executive medical director, Providence Heart Institute. “We are honored by the gifts from Phil and Penny Knight and our many donors whose belief in Providence Heart Institute helps us build on our long tradition of excellence. We are deeply grateful for our patients who choose Providence to serve them. Their courage motivates and inspires us.”
The donation will help begin a heart transplant program at the institute.
"For the past five months Providence Heart Institute has been providing critically needed services for nearly 400 additional patients who had previously received a heart transplant or an implanted left ventricular assist device and received care at OHSU," said Dr. Oseran. "It's clear that our state needs an established, comprehensive and stable set of services for these vulnerable patients."
As Providence was making the announcement of the donation, OHSU announced it is reactivating its Heart Transplant Program, which was suspended last summer.
